    Clinical Management Summary for Monday, December 13, 2021

    Coronavirus
    December 14, 2021
    Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
    NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
    Confirmed Cases 41 91,843
    SEX CLASSIFICATION    
    Females 19 52,259
    Males 22 39,581
    Under Investigation 0 3
    AGE RANGE 2 years to =94 years 1 day to 108 years
    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES    
    Clarendon 1 4,938
    Hanover 1 2,996
    KSA 4 22,655
    Manchester 1 5,982
    Portland 0 2,522
    St. Ann 9 6,863
    St. Catherine 6 17,202
    St. Elizabeth 1 4,196
    St. James 2 8,956
    St. Mary 11 3,051
    St. Thomas 0 3,955
    Trelawny 2 3,363
    Westmoreland 3 5,164
    COVID-19 TESTING
    Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

     

    		 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
    POSITIVES Today

     

    		 38 3 0 41
    Cumulative POSITIVES

     

    		 80,994 6,925 3,924 91,843
    NEGATIVE today

     

    		 1,064 All negatives are included in PCR tests 186 1,250
    Cumulative NEGATIVES

     

    		 395,061 198,002 593,063
    TOTAL TESTS TODAY

     

    		 1,102 3 186 1,291
    TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

     

    		 476,055 6,925 201,926 684,906
    Positivity Rate[1] 3.7%    
    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
    Deaths 1 2,429
    Coincidental Deaths 0 191
    Deaths Under Investigation 0 343
    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
    Recovered 76 63,567
    Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks   510
    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
    Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
    Number in Home Quarantine 15,552  
    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
    Number Hospitalised 114  
    Patients Moderately Ill 21  
    Patients Severely Ill 9  
    Patients Critically Ill 4  
    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
    Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,158
    Imported 1 1,360
    Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,412
    Under Investigation 40 82,677
    Workplace Cluster 0 236

     

    DEATH

    1. A 96-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew.

    The death occurred on December 07, 2021.

     

    Clinical Definitions
    Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
    Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
     

    Critically Ill

    		 Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.

     

    [1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

