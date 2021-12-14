Clinical Management Summary for Monday, December 13, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|41
|91,843
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|19
|52,259
|Males
|22
|39,581
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|2 years to =94 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|4,938
|Hanover
|1
|2,996
|KSA
|4
|22,655
|Manchester
|1
|5,982
|Portland
|0
|2,522
|St. Ann
|9
|6,863
|St. Catherine
|6
|17,202
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|4,196
|St. James
|2
|8,956
|St. Mary
|11
|3,051
|St. Thomas
|0
|3,955
|Trelawny
|2
|3,363
|Westmoreland
|3
|5,164
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|38
|3
|0
|41
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|80,994
|6,925
|3,924
|91,843
|NEGATIVE today
|1,064
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|186
|1,250
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|395,061
|198,002
|593,063
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,102
|3
|186
|1,291
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|476,055
|6,925
|201,926
|684,906
|Positivity Rate[1]
|3.7%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|2,429
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|191
|Deaths Under Investigation
|0
|343
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|76
|63,567
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|510
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|15,552
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|114
|Patients Moderately Ill
|21
|Patients Severely Ill
|9
|Patients Critically Ill
|4
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,158
|Imported
|1
|1,360
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,412
|Under Investigation
|40
|82,677
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATH
- A 96-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew.
The death occurred on December 07, 2021.
|Clinical Definitions
|Moderately Ill
|Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
|Severely Ill
|Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
|
Critically Ill
|Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing