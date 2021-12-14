  • JIS News
    PHOTOS: Tablets handed over to students of Lister Mair Gilby High School for the Deaf-May Pen Unit

    December 14, 2021
    State Minister for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Robert Morgan (left), greets Jaden Lois Barker (centre) of the Lister Mair Gilby High School for the Deaf-May Pen Unit, as she receives a tablet from Branch Manager, First Heritage Co-operative (FHC) Credit Union Limited May Pen, Norman Williams. Mr. Morgan was participating in the handover of eight tablets to students of the Clarendon-based institution by FHC Credit Union Limited, at the entity’s May Pen Branch office on Monday (December 13).

     

    State Minister for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Robert Morgan (left) presents a tablet to Shanelle Grandson of the Lister Mair Gilby High School for the Deaf-May Pen Unit. He was participating in the handover of eight tablets to students of the Clarendon-based institution by First Heritage Co-operative (FHC) Credit Union Limited, at the entity’s May Pen branch office on Monday (December 13). Looking on is Branch Manager, FHC Credit Union Limited May Pen, Norman Williams.
