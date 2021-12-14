Major Traffic Changes for Lucea, Hanover for the Holiday Season

The National Works Agency (NWA) is announcing that effective, Wednesday December 15, 2021, Willie Delisser Drive, in Lucea, Hanover will be temporarily converted from a one-way corridor to a two-way system. The change will be in effect between the hours of 8:00 am and 7:00 pm daily, until Friday January 7, 2022.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that during this three week period, motorists travelling from the direction of Sandy Bay will be allowed to turn right, onto Willie Delisser Drive. Motorists travelling from the Negril direction will continue using the corridor, but must drive only along the left lane.

Additionally, Ms. Ricketts is advising that in order to facilitate the traditional Grand Market activities, Main Street in Lucea will be closed to vehicular traffic at 8:00 am on Christmas Eve to 1:00 am on Christmas morning.

The motoring public is being urged to observe the new protocols in the respect of these streets on the assigned days and time, as the NWA seeks to make the corridors safer for all road users.