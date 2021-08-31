JIS News
Clinical Management Summary For Monday, August 30, 2021

Coronavirus
August 31, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Photo: Stock Image

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 729 68,131
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 436 38,559
Males 293 29,569
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 3 days to 99 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 44 3,452
Hanover 43 2,247
KSA 116 17,498
Manchester 22 4,610
Portland 20 1,860
St. Ann 2 4,917
St. Catherine 98 12,391
St. Elizabeth 43 3,045
St. James 141 6,803
St. Mary 37 2,145
St. Thomas 39 2,585
Trelawny 48 2,412
 

Westmoreland

 76 4,166
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 633 88 8 729
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 60,015 4,806 3,310 68,131
NEGATIVE today

 

 794 All negatives are included in PCR tests 77 871
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 310,274 169,791 480,065
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,427 88 85 1,600
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 370,289 4,806 173,101 548,196
Positivity Rate[1] 721/1,515 = 47.6%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 8 1,518
Coincidental Deaths 0 172
Deaths under investigation 5  160
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 123 48,309
Active Cases 729 17,881
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 11  
Number in Home Quarantine 49,105  
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

    
Number Hospitalised 767  
 

Patients Moderately Ill

 192  
Patients Severely Ill 88  
Patients Critically Ill 60  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,955
Imported 9 1,150
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,339
Under Investigation 720 60,451
Workplace Cluster 0 236

DEATHS

  1. A 41-year-old female from KSA.
  2. A 68-year-old male from St. Catherine.
  3. A 59-year-old female from Westmoreland.
  4. A 67-year-old female from Westmoreland.
  5. A 73-year-old male from Westmoreland.
  6. A 70-year-old female from Hanover.
  7. A 77-year-old female from KSA.
  8. A 58-year-old male from KSA.

The deaths occurred between August 27 and 29.

Clinical Definitions
Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
 

Critically Ill

 Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialised staff and/or equipment.

 

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

