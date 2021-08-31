Clinical Management Summary For Monday, August 30, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|729
|68,131
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|436
|38,559
|Males
|293
|29,569
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|3 days to 99 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|44
|3,452
|Hanover
|43
|2,247
|KSA
|116
|17,498
|Manchester
|22
|4,610
|Portland
|20
|1,860
|St. Ann
|2
|4,917
|St. Catherine
|98
|12,391
|St. Elizabeth
|43
|3,045
|St. James
|141
|6,803
|St. Mary
|37
|2,145
|St. Thomas
|39
|2,585
|Trelawny
|48
|2,412
|
Westmoreland
|76
|4,166
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|633
|88
|8
|729
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|60,015
|4,806
|3,310
|68,131
|NEGATIVE today
|794
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|77
|871
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|310,274
|169,791
|480,065
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,427
|88
|85
|1,600
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|370,289
|4,806
|173,101
|548,196
|Positivity Rate[1]
|721/1,515 = 47.6%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|8
|1,518
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|172
|Deaths under investigation
|5
|160
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|123
|48,309
|Active Cases
|729
|17,881
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|11
|Number in Home Quarantine
|49,105
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|767
|
Patients Moderately Ill
|192
|Patients Severely Ill
|88
|Patients Critically Ill
|60
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,955
|Imported
|9
|1,150
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|3,339
|Under Investigation
|720
|60,451
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATHS
- A 41-year-old female from KSA.
- A 68-year-old male from St. Catherine.
- A 59-year-old female from Westmoreland.
- A 67-year-old female from Westmoreland.
- A 73-year-old male from Westmoreland.
- A 70-year-old female from Hanover.
- A 77-year-old female from KSA.
- A 58-year-old male from KSA.
The deaths occurred between August 27 and 29.
|Clinical Definitions
|Moderately Ill
|Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
|Severely Ill
|Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
|
Critically Ill
|Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialised staff and/or equipment.
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing