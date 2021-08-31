Persons Can Still Register For Jamaica Cancer Society Virtual 5K Race

The Jamaica Cancer Society is reminding members of the public that they have until September 30 to participate in the virtual 5K Run/Walk for its primary fundraiser – Relay for Life.

“Persons can register to run, walk, race or [wheel] five kilometres (5K) at their own pace [and] within their own space, between now and September 30, 2021. This year, due to the pandemic, it was decided to host the 5K virtually to allow for all coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols to be observed,” JCS Fundraising and Public Relations Officer, Shullian Brown, told JIS News.

Ms. Brown informed that the race will be executed in partnership with Becka Sports, which will record the times, so that participants can receive their electronic participation certificate.

The registration cost, which doubles as a contribution towards the fight against cancer, is US$10.00 or J$1,500.00, and can be paid online via the JCS website – www.JCS.live.

“Once you have registered for the 5K, you will receive an email with detailed guidelines about the event rules, collecting bibs, clocking/uploading times taken to complete the 5K, and receiving the official Relay for Life completion certificate,” Ms. Brown indicated.

She pointed out that the 5K event not only serves to raise donations for the JCS’s mission, but also encourages persons to practise a healthy lifestyle by engaging in physical activity.

“We are encouraging persons in Jamaica and across the World to support the JCS and participate in the 5K. Entities, schools, and churches can mobilise their teams and, while practising COVID-19 protocols, complete their 5K in their own space and on their own time,” Ms. Brown said.

She said based on the fundraising efforts of the 5K, the JCS is also able to assist persons in need of financial aid, through small grants, to offset some of the costs associated with cancer treatment, and persons who use the JCS’s clinic days and may have difficulty paying for the services.

“Funds raised from the 5K go a long way and are used for public education and screening, while a portion goes to research so that we can continue the search for a cure for cancer,” Ms. Brown said.

For more information on how to register/donate to Relay for Life, persons may visit the JCS website, www.JCS.live or call 876-927-4265/4573.