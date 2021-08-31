Entries Now Open For JIS Heritage Competition

The Jamaica Information Service (JIS) is now accepting entries for its Heritage Competition.

The annual event targets students attending primary, secondary and tertiary learning institutions.

This competition forms part of the JIS’ thrust to engage students in national discussions and to widen their knowledge about Jamaica’s heritage.

Chief Executive Officer of the JIS, Donna-Marie Rowe, in encouraging the students to participate stated that “understanding our heritage is especially critical at this time because it teaches us about resilience, overcoming obstacles, and being victorious in the face of opposition.

Manager for Special Projects, and Chair of the JIS Planning Committee, which executes the Heritage Competition, Andrine Davidson, notes: “Once again JIS is engaging students and presenting them with an opportunity to express themselves on issues related to our heritage and identity. This year, we want them to take a look at our accomplishments over the years in all spheres of life. We expect them to showcase our achievements, express national pride and explain why we are considered a free nation.”

Primary-level students are required to submit an essay under the theme “Triumphant, Proud and Free”, taken from a national song titled “Jamaica Land of Beauty”. These students will be required to use the theme to explain Jamaica’s heritage and achievements.

The essay, which should be 400 to 500 words, will be judged on relevance to the topic, originality, accuracy and analysis of research data, writing style and language skills. Essay submission should also include the title page and list of references. At least one of the references must be a JIS source.

Students at the secondary level will also be writing on the theme “Triumphant, Proud and Free”. They will be required to submit poster entries in one of two categories – Graphic Design or Illustration. Posters should be no larger than 11 x 17 inches (landscape or portrait) and include no other image but those provided on the JIS website through Dropbox. All pieces must be submitted by filling out the entry form on the website, www.jis.gov.jm.

The form for entries in the Illustrated category should be printed and delivered along with the poster to the JIS Head Office in Kingston or the Regional Office in Montego Bay.

Meanwhile, tertiary students will be required to submit a photographic interpretation of the theme. Photographs will be judged on understanding of the topic, originality, composition, technique and impact.

Any registered tertiary-level student attending an accredited Jamaican institution is eligible to enter. Photos should be submitted using a cloud storage service such as Dropbox, SkyDrive or Google Drive. Entrants must indicate the name of the institution and area of study being pursued.

Prizes will be awarded to the top-three entries in each category of the competition. Participants are encouraged to keep copies of their entries. Submissions become the property of the JIS.

The deadline for the submission of entries in all three categories of the competition is Sunday, October 31.

Relatives of JIS staff members are not eligible to participate in the competition.

JIS reserves the right to disqualify any entry that does not meet the requirements specified in the guidelines that have been posted on the agency’s website. Students will be penalised for plagiarism.

For further details, persons are being asked to contact Christine Ade-Gold at the JIS by calling 876-926-3590-4, Ext. 2137/2132; or by email: heritagephoto@jis.gov.jm, heritageposter@jis.gov.jm or heritageessay@jis.gov.jm or by visiting the website at www.jis.gov.jm.