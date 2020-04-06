Chinese Community In St. Elizabeth Donates Items To Help COVID-19 Fight

St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, on Thursday (April 2), received a donation of items from the Jamaica Guangdong Association community valued at approximately $1.5 million, to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The donation, which includes rice, flour, tin products, masks, gloves, sanitiser, disinfecting wipes, alcohol, and disinfectant, will benefit the most vulnerable in the parish, particularly the elderly, shut-ins and indigent persons.

A portion of the protective gear and sanitising products will be delivered to the St. Elizabeth Health Department and Black River Hospital to help doctors and nurses, who are working on the front lines to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green, who attended the handover ceremony at the municipal corporation’s offices in Black River, said that the contribution will go a far way in supporting the efforts in St. Elizabeth to battle COVID-19.

“As government representatives, we have been looking to see how we can offer that support, especially in relation to food items and sanitisation products. What we have today is a massive donation by the Chinese community in St. Elizabeth. They have decided to come on board and to help,” Mr. Green said.

“So, this really goes a far way in helping us to take care of the most vulnerable, and we want to say thank you to the Chinese community. We are stronger, and together we will conquer COVID-19,” he added.

For his part, Chairman of the St. Elizabeth Corporation and Mayor of Black River, Councillor Derrick Sangster, said the residents of the parish are grateful for the items.

He noted that the donation will complement the support already being provided by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development to the Santa Cruz Infirmary and the Black River Drop-In Centre.

Andy Chang from the Jamaica Guangdong Association, who handed over the items, told JIS News that the Chinese community is committed to helping Jamaica fight COVID-19 “because Jamaica is like our second home”.

“We love Jamaica. We have family, friends and work here. Together, we are stronger,” Mr. Chang said.