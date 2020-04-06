Maritime Authority Issues Guidelines To Small Vessels

The Maritime Authority of Jamaica (MAJ) has issued bulletins to domestic vessel operators, Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), the marine police and other relevant stakeholders regarding the operation of small vessels.

Director General of the Maritime Authority of Jamaica (MAJ), Rear Admiral Peter Brady, told JIS News that the bulletins provide guidance on maintaining safety onboard the vessels and observing the Government’s social distancing guidelines, which are important in containing the spread of the corornavirus (COVID-19).

“Passenger-carry vessels, in particular, have been instructed to transport no more than half of the regular assigned capacity up to a maximum of 10 persons,” he said.

“In the case of the very small vessels, if for example, a canoe is licensed to take eight people, this is automatically cut in half and the maximum will now be four,” he added, noting that the measures will remain in place until further notice.

Rear Admiral Brady said that the small vessels could be reinspected if the certificates become invalid, as that service is still being provided. He pointed out, however, that this might change, as the situation is fluid.

Meanwhile, Admiral Brady said that operations within the MAJ’s administrative office have been scaled back and clients are being asked to use online services as much as possible.

“We have implemented measures in our offices, which are intended to keep staff and customers safe, guided by the precautions from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO),” he said.