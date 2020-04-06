Chinese Community Extends Helping Hand

The Chinese community in Jamaica has donated some $4.5 million in supplies to the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The handover took place at the Beauty Queen Plaza, Fairview in Montego Bay, St James, on Friday (April 3).

Included in the items are N95 masks, gloves, sanitisers, toilet paper, hand towel, bottled water, and food items such as rice, flour and tin products, which will benefit hospitals, health centres, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), infirmaries and children’s home, in western Jamaica.

Speaking to journalists at the handover exercise, Regional Director, WRHA, Errol Greene, expressed gratitude to the Chinese community for “their enormous show of support” to Jamaica’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

He said the supplies will significantly boost the resources available at healthcare facilities managed by the WRHA and strengthen the Government’s response to COVID-19.

“We are really humbled and thankful. We have four hospitals and about 88 health centres, so it will go a long way in assisting in the running of these institutions,” Mr. Greene said.

For his part, Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Homer Davis, said the gesture represents “another extension of the goodwill that the city of Montego Bay has with the Chinese community”.

“This is another show of friendship that the city of Montego Bay has with the city of Hangzhou in China, and Yangshen Li, who is the chairman of the sister city committee, is extending their generosity from the Chinese community in western Jamaica. This is a very tumultuous morning for the city of Montego Bay and it is an occasion where I am sure that the recipients will be very grateful,” he said.

Meanwhile, in an interview with JIS News, Montego Bay-based Chinese businessman, Yangsen Li, said the donation represents the strong relationship between Jamaica and China, noting that the Chinese community will continue spreading its generosity right across the island.

“Jamaica is our home too, and especially in this time of crisis, there is a need for food and personal items. So, we have come together to support our Jamaican brothers and sisters. We hope to continue this effort as long as we can to ease the difficulty our Jamaican fellows will face. Our contribution is our way of expressing our appreciation to Jamaica for opening its door to us as home,” he said.