55 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica

Jamaica now has fifty-five (55) confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The new additions are:

A 74-year-old female from Manchester, who is the contact of a confirmed case; and

A 63-year-old female from Portland, who is under investigation.

They bring to twenty-eight (28) the number of imported cases and to twenty-two (22) the number of import-related cases. Five (5) cases are under investigation.

So far, thirty (30) males and twenty-five (25) females have tested positive, ranging in ages from twelve (12) to eighty-seven (87) years. The median age is fifty-five (55) years.

There are thirty-nine (39) persons in quarantine in a government facility. Fifty-five (55) are in isolation.