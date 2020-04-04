Jamaica Now Has 53 COVID-19 Cases

Jamaica has now confirmed 53 cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, gave an update at a press conference on Friday (April 3) at Jamaica House.

“This follows six new additions over the last 48 hours,” he said.

The new cases are: a 58-year-old male from Manchester, who is a contact of a confirmed case; a 57-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew, who is the contact of a confirmed case; a 40-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew, whose mode of transmission is currently under investigation; a 23-year-old male from Clarendon, who is the contact of a confirmed case; a 42-year-old male from Clarendon, who has a travel history to the United States; and a 22-year-old female from Clarendon, who is the contact of a confirmed case.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tufton informed that five persons have been released from hospital over the last 48 hours following their recovery from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovered patients to seven, to date.

The Minister said he visited with three persons who were released today from the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), including patient one.

“They have fully recovered,” he said.