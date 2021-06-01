live stream ODPEM National Disaster Risk Management Council Meeting and Hurricane Press conference @ 1:00 pm
JIS News
home » JIS News » Information

Change to the Design of vital records with an amendment

Information
June 1, 2021
Written by: Registrar General’s Department

The Registrar General’s Department (RGD) wishes to advise its valued customers, that effective Tuesday, June 1, 2021, the design of vital records with amendments will change.

All approved corrections will now be entered in the appropriate line (for e.g. Line 7 for Name of Child – ZADIE), while the incorrect information will be placed in the designed Amendment section and the date when the specific amendments was approved.

Please take note of this significant change.

Press Release – Change to the Design of vital records with an amendment

For further information you may call the RGD at 876 619-1260

www.rgd.gov.jm LIVEChat  Information@rgd.gov.jm Facebook.com/rgd.jamaica…Instagram/Twitter.com/rgd_jamaica

Skip to content