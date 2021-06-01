The Registrar General’s Department (RGD) wishes to advise its valued customers, that effective Tuesday, June 1, 2021, the design of vital records with amendments will change.
All approved corrections will now be entered in the appropriate line (for e.g. Line 7 for Name of Child – ZADIE), while the incorrect information will be placed in the designed Amendment section and the date when the specific amendments was approved.
Please take note of this significant change.
Press Release – Change to the Design of vital records with an amendment
