Virtual House Sittings Should Be Embraced And Developed – Tavares-Finson

President of the Senate, Senator the Hon. Tom Tavares-Finson, says the virtual sitting of the Upper House is a positive outcome of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) that should be embraced and developed.

The Senate recently made amendments to the Standing Orders to allow members to participate in meetings of the full Senate, virtually.

“It is said that from every crisis comes good and that no crisis should be wasted. So, this is a development that has come out of the pandemic but it is one that the Senate will embrace. So, while it was spurred on by the pandemic it is a development that, in 2021, we should embrace and develop,” said Senator Tavares-Finson while addressing a recent Think Tank.

He noted that members had been participating in committee meetings, through a virtual modality from April of last year.

The Senate President said that the use of technology to host meetings was later embraced by the Lower House and believes that, in due course, the body will also adopt virtual sittings for the House of Representatives.

“I suspect that the Lower House will also do so in due course. I am sure that the learned Speaker of the Lower House will, no doubt, be observing the development in the Senate and, in due course may very well find that the technology is something that they also can employ,” he noted.

Senator Tavares-Finson underscored that the physical limitations of Gordon House in a pandemic such as COVID-19 or a natural disaster should not inhibit a member’s participation in the business of the Government.

Under the new provisions, Senators who are unable to physically attend sittings for whatever reason, will be able to partake in debates, ask and answer questions and contribute to discussions, virtually.

In keeping with current provisions of the Constitution, Senators participating virtually will not be permitted to vote, present a bill or motion or form a part of the quorum of the Senate.