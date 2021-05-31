JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Sunday, May 30, 2021

Coronavirus
May 31, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 90 48,557
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 51 27,140
Males 39 21,414
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 9 days to 98 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 4 2,634
Hanover 0 1,298
Kingston & St. Andrew 11 13,543
Manchester 14 2,914
Portland 2 1,560
St. Ann 3 3,157
St. Catherine 9 9,578
St. Elizabeth 7 1,955
St. James 12 4,664
St. Mary 6 1,568
St. Thomas 9 1,936
Trelawny 3 1,667
 

Westmoreland

 10 2,083
     
 

COVID-19 TESTING

    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 86 4 0 90
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 44,304 1,858 2,395 48,557
NEGATIVE today

 

 585 All negatives are included in PCR tests 643 1,228
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 247,904 83,718 331,622
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 671 4 643 1,318
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 292,208 1,858 86,113 380,179
Positivity Rate[1]

 

 13.3%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 3* 948
 

Coincidental Deaths

  

0

 138
Deaths under investigation 0 144
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 244 25,298
 

 

Active Cases

  21,939  
     
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
Number in Home Quarantine 36,037  
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

    
Number Hospitalised

 

 160  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 41  
 

Patients Critically Ill

 

 11  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 7  
Home 21,765  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,568
Imported 0 941
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,342
Under Investigation 90 42,470
Workplace Cluster 0 236

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

*COVID-RELATED DEATHS:

  • A 92-year-old Female from St. Mary
  • A 62-year-old Female from Kingston and St. Andrew
  • A 76-year-old Male from Portland
Skip to content