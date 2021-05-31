COVID-19 Update for Sunday, May 30, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|90
|48,557
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|51
|27,140
|Males
|39
|21,414
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|9 days to 98 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|4
|2,634
|Hanover
|0
|1,298
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|11
|13,543
|Manchester
|14
|2,914
|Portland
|2
|1,560
|St. Ann
|3
|3,157
|St. Catherine
|9
|9,578
|St. Elizabeth
|7
|1,955
|St. James
|12
|4,664
|St. Mary
|6
|1,568
|St. Thomas
|9
|1,936
|Trelawny
|3
|1,667
|
Westmoreland
|10
|2,083
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|86
|4
|0
|90
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|44,304
|1,858
|2,395
|48,557
|NEGATIVE today
|585
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|643
|1,228
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|247,904
|83,718
|331,622
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|671
|4
|643
|1,318
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|292,208
|1,858
|86,113
|380,179
|Positivity Rate[1]
|13.3%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3*
|948
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
0
|138
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|144
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|244
|25,298
|
Active Cases
|21,939
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|36,037
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|160
|Patients Moderately Ill
|41
|
Patients Critically Ill
|11
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|7
|Home
|21,765
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,568
|Imported
|0
|941
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,342
|Under Investigation
|90
|42,470
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing
*COVID-RELATED DEATHS:
- A 92-year-old Female from St. Mary
- A 62-year-old Female from Kingston and St. Andrew
- A 76-year-old Male from Portland