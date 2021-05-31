55, 200 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive in Jamaica

Jamaica has received another batch of COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca. Some 55, 200 doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine arrived in the island on Sunday, May 30, at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston. This batch represents another allocation from the COVAX Facility.

The COVAX (COVID-19 Global Access) Facility co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance Gavi) and the World Health Organization (WHO), brings together governments, global health organisations, manufacturers, scientists, private sector, civil society, and philanthropy to provide innovative and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. In the Americas, the PAHO Revolving Fund is the recognized procurement agent for the COVAX facility.

The arrival of new vaccines will be added to the pool of vaccines being used in the National Vaccination Implementation programme to inoculate persons, who are due their second dose, as well as the persons who are being targeted to be vaccinated. Currently Jamaicans 50 years and older, healthcare workers, JCF, JDF, Jamaica Fire Brigade and staff members from PICA, Jamaica Customs Agency and Department of Correctional Services are eligible to be vaccinated based on the implementation plan.

As at Friday, May 28, 2021, approximately 155,683 Jamaicans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine, representing 8% of the target population (1,924,759) while 22, 206 persons have received their second dose.