Temporary Relocation of the Ministry of Labour & Social Security’s St Thomas Parish Office

The Ministry of Labour & Social Security is advising the public that its St Thomas Parish Office will be temporarily relocated to the Anglican Church Hall at 6 South Street, Morant Bay effective Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
To facilitate the move, our offices will be closed to the public on Monday, May 31, 2021. The temporary relocation is to facilitate renovation works of the current office.
The Ministry apologizes for any inconvenience caused as we work to improve our facilities for staff and customers.