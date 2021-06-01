live stream ODPEM National Disaster Risk Management Council Meeting and Hurricane Press conference @ 1:30 pm
JIS News
home » JIS News » Tribute

PHOTOS: Thanksgiving Service For Edward Seaga

Tribute
June 1, 2021
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (left), greets businessman, Metry Seaga (second right), during Sunday’s (May 30) thanksgiving service at the Pentecostal City Mission Church in Denham Town, West Kingston, which was held in honour of late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga. Metry Seaga, who served as President of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association, is a cousin of the late former Head of Government, who was Jamaica’s fifth Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for West Kingston. Sharing the moment are Minister of Local Government Rural Development and current Member of Parliament for West Kingston, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (second left), and Denham Town resident, Daphne Hurge.

 

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda (left), and businessman, Metry Seaga, join in the singing of a hymn during Sunday’s (May 30) thanksgiving service at the Pentecostal City Mission Church in Denham Town, West Kingston, which was held in honour of late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga. Metry Seaga, who served as President of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association, is a cousin of the late former Head of Government, who was Jamaica’s fifth Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for West Kingston.
Skip to content