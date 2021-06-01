Online And Offline Activities For National Environmental Awareness Week

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) will be participating in a mix of online and offline activities, in observance of National Environmental Awareness Week 2021.

The Week is being observed from June 1 to 8 under the theme ‘Ecosystem Restoration’, in keeping with the launch of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030).

“One of those [offline] activities will be taking place on June 4, the day before World Environment Day, and that activity is a replanting of 20 mangroves along the Palisadoes strip in the Palisadoes-Port Royal Protected Area. This symbolic replanting is the start of a larger project to replant the mangrove in that Protected Area and Ramsar Site,” NEPA’s Public Education and Corporate Communication Manager, Ollyvia Anderson, said in an interview with JIS News.

Ms. Anderson shared that the number 20 was chosen for the initial amount as the agency is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The mangrove replanting exercise will span the 2021/2022 financial year.

The Agency will also be hosting a social media scavenger hunt on World Oceans Day, June 8. The theme for World Oceans Day is ‘The Ocean: Life and Livelihood’, and the scavenger hunt will surround that.

“This will allow more persons to get information and be more in tune to the ocean. It is for persons who are inland, persons who are by the coastline, it is for everyone,” Ms. Anderson said.

“We have some very interesting prizes for those who participate on our social media channels @nepajamaica on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram,” she added.

To participate, individuals must be following NEPA on the social media channels listed above.

NEPA will also be participating in a Plastic Recycling webinar on June 2, hosted by the National Solid Waste Management Authority on their Facebook page ‘NSWMA – National Solid Waste Management Authority’, at 10:00 a.m.

Ms. Anderson said it is important that the public participate in National Environmental Awareness Week to gain knowledge on sustaining Jamaica’s beauty.

“One of the main things that we want persons to leave with after the Week is ‘your environment is really your responsibility’ and we are here to help you and to provide the means and information for you to implement sustainable actions at the micro level,” she noted.