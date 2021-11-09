Ceremonial Explosives For Remembrance Day Parade And Rehearsals

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is advising the public and residents in and around the National Heroes Circle area that the JDF will be conducting military rehearsals and ceremonial exercises using Ceremonial Explosives in the vicinity of the National Heroes Circle on Tuesday 9 November 2021 and Thursday 11 November 2021, at approximately 11:00 am each day.

The explosions are part of the Annual Remembrance Day celebrations and will in no way pose danger to lives or property.

The Annual Remembrance Day Service and Parade is conducted worldwide to commemorate and honour military personnel who died in the line of duty during World War 1. The celebrations will conclude on 11 November 2021.

Members of the public may contact the JDF at telephone number (876) 960-8776 in the event that unexploded ordnances or paraphernalia are found.