Health Ministry Begins Administration of Pfizer First Dose to Children

Effective today (Tuesday, November 9, 2021), Jamaica will begin the administration of Pfizer first dose to children 12 years and older.

The rollout will take place predominantly in schools.

The Ministry, meanwhile, is continuing to administer the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to persons 18 years and older. Members of the public are encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves from severe illness, hospitalisation and/or death associated with COVID-19.

Up to 8:30 p.m. on Monday (November 8), a total of 1,010,500 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered. Of that number, 555,649 were first doses, 398,693 were second doses and 56,158 were single dose.

To become vaccinated, members of the public are encouraged to visit a vaccination site close to them. Details on the sites can be found at vaccination.moh.gov.jm.