COVID-19 Update for Monday, November 8, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|42
|89,788
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|20
|51,074
|Males
|22
|38,711
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|24 days to 85 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|4
|4,855
|Hanover
|0
|2,901
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|16
|22,197
|Manchester
|1
|5,925
|Portland
|1
|2,495
|St. Ann
|0
|6,613
|St. Catherine
|11
|16,785
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|4,141
|St. James
|0
|8,736
|St. Mary
|1
|2,903
|St. Thomas
|5
|3,853
|Trelawny
|1
|3,314
|Westmoreland
|1
|5,070
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|40
|2
|0
|42
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|79,198
|6,670
|3,890
|89,758
|NEGATIVE today
|680
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|417
|1,097
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|369,516
|191,848
|561,364
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|720
|2
|417
|1,139
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|448,714
|6,670
|195,738
|651,122
|Positivity Rate[1]
|5.8%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|6*
|2,293
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|189
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|340
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|155
|59,473
|Active Cases (in the last 2 weeks)
|1,156
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|38,518
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|242
|Patients Moderately Ill
|30
|Patients Severely Ill
|24
|Patients Critically Ill
|11
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|1
|Home
|27,149
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,129
|Imported
|0
|1,324
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,237
|Under Investigation
|42
|80,862
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS (August 8 – November 7, 2021)
- An 82-year-old male from St. James
- An 80-year-old male from St. James
- A 76-year-old female from St. James
- A 65-year-old female from St. James
- A 75-year-old male from St. Catherine
- A 53-year-old female from St. Thomas
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing