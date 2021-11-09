JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Monday, November 8, 2021

Coronavirus
November 9, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 42 89,788
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 20 51,074
Males 22 38,711
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 24 days to 85 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 4 4,855
Hanover 0 2,901
Kingston & St. Andrew 16 22,197
Manchester 1 5,925
Portland 1 2,495
St. Ann 0 6,613
St. Catherine 11 16,785
St. Elizabeth 1 4,141
St. James 0 8,736
St. Mary 1 2,903
St. Thomas 5 3,853
Trelawny 1 3,314
Westmoreland 1 5,070
     
     
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 40 2 0 42
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 79,198 6,670 3,890 89,758
NEGATIVE today

 

 680 All negatives are included in PCR tests 417 1,097
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 369,516 191,848 561,364
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 720 2 417 1,139
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 448,714 6,670 195,738 651,122
Positivity Rate[1] 5.8%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 6* 2,293
Coincidental Deaths 0 189
Deaths under investigation 1 340
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 155 59,473
Active Cases (in the last 2 weeks)   1,156  
     
     
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
Number in Home Quarantine 38,518  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalized 242  
Patients Moderately Ill 30  
Patients  Severely Ill 24  
Patients Critically Ill 11  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 1  
Home 27,149  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,129
Imported 0 1,324
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,237
Under Investigation 42 80,862
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS (August 8 – November 7, 2021)

  • An 82-year-old male from St. James
  • An 80-year-old male from St. James
  • A 76-year-old female from St. James
  • A 65-year-old female from St. James
  • A 75-year-old male from St. Catherine
  • A 53-year-old female from St. Thomas

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

Skip to content