CCTV Network To Be Upgraded

Work is slated to continue to upgrade the country’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) network in the new fiscal year.

The Ministry of National Security will be spending $1.2 billion for the undertaking.

Upgrading of Jamaica’s CCTV network will be done with the supply and installation of cameras and servers.

The money will also be used to upgrade the radio communications network and computer-aided dispatch Systems.

Details of the project, titled, ‘Purchase of Telecommunications Equipment-JCF’, are outlined in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project, which commenced in April 2014, is slated to end in March 2021. The sum will be provided from the Consolidated Fund.

The Estimates will be considered by the Standing Finance Committee of the House from March 3 to 4.