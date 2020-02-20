CAC Wants More Consumers To Have Access To Information

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) says it is increasing the avenues through which they inform consumers of their rights and the services of the organisation.

Director of Communications, CAC, Latoya Halstead, told JIS News that the Commission believes it is critical to improve and increase how consumers can engage the Commission.

“We are cognisant of the fact that the world is dynamic and that technology enables us to be in touch with each other much more quickly, so it is important for us to ensure that our consumers are aware that these are the avenues that are available. There shouldn’t be any obstacle that could prevent them from being able to make a complaint and getting redress or compensation or the need for an intervention,” she explained.

The recently launched CAC app is one of the ways through which the organisation is strengthening its efforts in education, advocacy and engagement to increase confidence and vigilance among Jamaican consumers.

“The reception has been good towards the app, as persons have the information on the go. However, we wish we had more resources in order to be able to provide consumers with additional information, as we don’t provide the information regarding petrol on a weekly basis. It would be great to provide it weekly, but we are working towards that. Until then, we encourage consumers to continue using the app to access information to make their decisions,” Miss Halstead said.

Currently, the CAC provides a trend analysis where consumers are able to learn the costs of petrol at various petrol stations to aid in their decision-making.

The CAC is the national agency responsible for consumer advocacy. For further information, persons can call 876-906-5425 or email info@cac.gov.jm.