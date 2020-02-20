Consumers And Vendors Encouraged To Utilise Services Offered By CAC

Story Highlights The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) is encouraging consumers and vendors to utilise its services offered to resolve issues with their transactions.

Speaking with JIS News, Director of Communication, CAC, Latoya Halstead, reiterated that the organisation does not exist only to serve the concerns of consumers but also vendors who may face issues addressing problems encountered in their daily business operations.

“Vendors sometimes have issues with how consumers are to be treated. For example, if a purchase has been made and the consumer is insisting on a particular path, the CAC can refer to the Consumer Protection Act. We will share what the Act stipulates and it is up to the vendor's discretion if they want to be hard and fast as it relates to what the Act specifies,” she explained.

Miss Halstead said it is crucial that both consumers and vendors know that the Commission is dedicated to serving them.

“We encourage consumers and vendors to request advice, as our role is to ensure ethical behaviour in the marketplace, and it doesn’t matter if you are a consumer or a vendor. If you are making a purchase, it doesn’t matter the cost, if you have concerns, do your research and if you are still uncertain, call us and we will assist in whatever way we can,” she added.

The Director also urged vendors and consumers to document their communication with each other so as to have a timeline of when the issue or concern was raised.

“Put things in black and white; persons can’t say I didn’t say or do this once you have that documentation. Once you have your receipt, you have proof of purchase, and if there is an issue, make contact immediately; and if there is no solution, come to the CAC. Also, call the CAC before purchasing an item, if possible, to receive advice if you are uncertain,” she said.

The CAC is the national agency responsible for consumer advocacy. For further information, persons can call 876-906-5425 or email info@cac.gov.jm.