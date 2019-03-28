Cabinet Approves $62.987-Million Contract for Rehabilitation of John Golding Road

Story Highlights Cabinet has approved the award of a contract in the amount of J$62.987 million to Chin’s Construction Limited to undertake road rehabilitation and drainage improvement works along John Golding Road in St. Andrew.

This is contained in a Ministry Paper on Cabinet agenda issues, which was tabled in the House of Representatives recently.

The document noted that heavy rains in May 2018 caused collapse of the culvert in the vicinity of the Usain Bolt Track, rendering the roadway inaccessible to vehicular traffic.

Cabinet also approved the award of a contract in the amount of US$1.229 million to IMCA Jamaica Limited for the supply and installation of a new 2MVA Caterpillar Standby Generator set and accessories at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston.

The generator unit will provide backup power when any of the other existing units are unavailable.

“(It) will substantially reduce the risk of the need for load shedding due to inadequate power-generation facilities,” the document said.