Trafficking in Persons Action Plan Gets Nod from Cabinet

Story Highlights The Government of Jamaica’s National Plan of Action 2018-2021 for combatting Trafficking in Persons (TIP), has been approved by Cabinet.

This is contained in a Ministry Paper on Cabinet agenda issues, which was tabled in the House of Representatives recently.

According to the document, the National Action Plan provides the strategic framework for Jamaica’s response to human trafficking over a four-year period.

The Government of Jamaica’s National Plan of Action 2018-2021 for combatting Trafficking in Persons (TIP), has been approved by Cabinet.

This is contained in a Ministry Paper on Cabinet agenda issues, which was tabled in the House of Representatives recently.

According to the document, the National Action Plan provides the strategic framework for Jamaica’s response to human trafficking over a four-year period.

It sets out the work being done, identifies gaps, maps the direction of future priorities and sets out plans to enhance transparency and accountability in the fight against human trafficking.

“The National Action Plan reflects recommendations from the United States’ Department of State 2018 report on TIP,” the document said.

Cabinet has also given approval for the Ministry of Health to enter into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Department of Health and Social Care, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (UK), concerning a bilateral nurse exchange partnership.

“The proposal for the partnership resulted from the chronic shortage of nurses, particularly specialist and critical care nurses in the Jamaican public sector,” the Ministry Paper said.

Under the MOU, nurses will spend seven months training in Jamaica and five months in the UK at the Leeds Teaching Hospital.

They will return to Jamaica after the training to work for at least two years.