JAMPRO Hosts Film, Animation and Music Investor Forum

Story Highlights Owners of creative projects and the local investor community will network and discuss business deals at the Jamaica Film, Animation and Music Investor Forum, to be held in Kingston on Friday, March 29.

The Forum will include networking opportunities, meetings, discussions on marketing creative projects for investment, a presentation on ‘Distributing Caribbean Films’, and a panel discussion dubbed – ‘Finding Funding: How Creatives Get Projects Made in Jamaica’.

Addressing a JIS ‘Think Tank’, today (March 27), Film Commissioner at Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Renée Robinson, said the Forum will create the opportunity for investment companies and investors to engage in discussions with creative practitioners who have investment-ready, commercially viable projects within the film, animation and music space.

“We have a project opportunities catalogue with about 50 viable projects, which we will be putting in front of a core group of investors who we have been working with for the past two years, to help them to become more ready to assess and understand how to evaluate and work with creative practitioners,” Miss Robinson explained.

She further noted that JAMPRO has been targeting local investment companies, commercial banks, wealth management companies and has been working with private investors, high net-worth individuals, “to bring them to a stage of readiness where they are able to look at a project and say, ‘this has viability, this is what I am going to put in it, this is what I expect my return to be, this is how it is going to be capitalised, and this is what I understand of the monetisation process’,” she said.

The Film Commissioner informed that JAMPRO undertook a business matching and pairing process to identify, select and link creative projects with interested investors.

“The Forum creates the opportunity for investors to better understand how to work with creatives, and for our creatives to better understand how to work with investors, and so this event is a culmination of a series of interventions over the past couple of years, to ensure that the investors have the privacy to assess the most viable projects and meet with creative practitioners to discuss serious business deals,” Miss Robinson said.

She added that although the event is not open to the public, the outcomes and results will be shared.

A major highlight of the day’s proceedings will be a film pitch competition, with the winning film-maker being awarded $500,000 towards the production of a feature film.

This award will be provided by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

“So, there are six finalists, and they are going to be pitching to a room of investors. This award that the winner will receive is a demonstration from the public sector that we believe in the creative economy, we believe in its potential, and we want to show our private investors that we are willing and ready to put some money where our