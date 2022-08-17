Business Graduates Urged to Help Improve Students’ Financial Literacy

Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, is calling on business graduates to assist the Government’s efforts to impart financial literacy skills to students.
She said there is need for students to be exposed to such knowledge at earlier levels of the education system.
Addressing the University of Technology (UTech) School of Business Administration’s recent annual staff retreat, Mrs. Williams urged the participants to produce graduates that will develop innovative ways of imparting financial knowledge to the next generation.
“We need younger children in our primary schools, in our high schools to be exposed to financial literacy.
“In order to get that done on the scale that we want, we are going to need graduates coming out of these programmes to help us in our primary schools in our high schools to bring this knowledge to our students.
The Government is promoting financial literacy as part of a wider financial inclusion programme, which is aimed at empowering citizens with the financial skills and knowledge to participate in an increasingly complex and sophisticated world.
The Financial Services Commission (FSC) has created a Schools’ Financial Education Programme (SFEP), which teaches children and young adults how to take charge of their own financial future and make wise financial choices.
They are taught about money and its value, saving, investment, and responsible spending.
The three-day retreat was held at UTech’s Old Hope Road campus under the theme ‘Business Education and Imperatives – Understanding its role in National Development’.