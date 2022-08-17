Healthcare Workers Honoured by SERHA

Healthcare workers were honoured by the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) on Tuesday (August 16), for their outstanding contribution in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, entities from across the public and private sectors were also presented with awards at the regional banquet, held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, in her remarks, said the last two years have arguably been one of the most troubled times in public health, globally and nationally.

She noted that the dominance of COVID-19 rocked the world into a global pandemic as health teams faced varied dangers, all to protect the lives of their people.

“Here in Jamaica the staff across our regional health authorities have braved the front lines to serve, preserve and prioritise the lives of all Jamaicans. In response, July was nationally recognised as Healthcare Worker Appreciation Month to pay tribute to the men and women who were unyielding in their efforts to safeguard the nation,” the State Minister said.

She pointed out that in a time of vulnerability, such as was experienced in the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare workers at all levels have served Jamaica with a spirit of resilience, going ‘above and beyond’ self to address prevalent and evolving health needs.

“We have seen first-hand the flexibility of healthcare workers at all levels who never failed to show up and inspire strength, donning their cape at a moment’s notice. Truth be told, our healthcare staff have always blazed a trail of excellence, distinguishing themselves on many fronts. We know what self-sacrifice is, because it shines through our laboratory professionals, drivers, community health aides, nurses and midwives, administrators, medical experts, communications and education staff,” Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn noted.

She said that the nation witnessed an astonishing show of commitment, service, and sacrifice as healthcare professionals of all categories rose above their own personal troubles and shouldered the nation through its time of vulnerability.

The State Minister pointed out that much extraordinary work has been accomplished by the team in SERHA with evidence of perseverance, diligence, and reservoirs of inner strength.

“I acknowledge the regional leadership who has carried the torch during this challenging time. Managing people, plans and resources calls for sharp and conscientious guidance. I tilt my hat to all members of the board of directors, hospital chief executive officers (CEOs), senior medical officers, and other executives,” Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn said.

“To all entities and private and public bodies that stood with our health teams, a big thank you. Partnership is the bedrock of public health and has served to provide sustenance, especially during a time of crisis,” she added.

The State Minister argued that healthcare workers are brave men and women whose sacrifices should never be forgotten, adding that the “valuable contribution of our health heroes continues to thrust Jamaica forward, so that we build back better and stronger.”

Among those honoured were the National Public Health Laboratory, National Health Fund, Jamaica Defence Force, Manpower and Maintenance Service Limited, the Good Samaritan Inn, Sanmerna Foundation Limited and Jaden Group of Companies.

The Chairman’s Award for Exceptional Service was presented to the National Chest Hospital, and Dr. Yohance Rodriguez received the Regional Director’s award for meritorious service.