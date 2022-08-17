Bird Hunting Season August 20 to September 25

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) has announced the opening of the 2022 Game Bird Hunting Season, which will last from Saturday, August 20 to Sunday, September 25.
Under the Wildlife Protection (Game Birds) (Declaration of Shooting Season) Order, 2022, the season’s hunting sessions are from sunrise to 9:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to sunset on Saturdays, and from sunrise to 9:00 a.m. on Sundays.
During the season, the Mourning Dove (commonly called the Long-tailed Pea Dove), White-winged Dove, Zenaida Dove (also known as Pea Dove) and the White-crowned Pigeon (also called Baldpate) may be hunted.
The overall bag limit per hunting session is 20 birds, with no more than 15 being White-crowned Pigeons.
Hunting is prohibited within game reserves/sanctuaries, forest reserves, the Blue and John Crow Mountains National Park, and within 50 metres of their boundaries.
Individuals desirous of participating in the 2022 Game Bird Hunting Season must obtain a hunting licence from NEPA’s head office at 10 Caledonia Avenue, Kingston 5, or any of the authorised vendors located across the island.
A hunting licence costs $25,000 and all applicants must have a valid firearm licence/user’s permit for a shotgun and a Tax Registration Number (TRN) to access the licences.
Hunters are reminded that Hunting Reports not completed and returned by December 31 of the same year of the season, attract a late processing fee of $5,000 which must be paid before a Hunter’s Licence for the 2022 Hunting Season is granted.
The agency carries out monitoring activities throughout the season to ensure compliance to regulations, and individuals found to be in breach of the Wildlife Protection Act (Hunters’ Licences) Regulations will be charged.
For more information on the 2022 Game Bird Hunting Season, persons can contact NEPA during weekdays at 876-754-7540 ext. 3602 or toll free at 888-991-5005.