Bull Bay Residents Can Fill Prescriptions Through NHF Mobile Unit

The National Health Fund (NHF) is calling on persons living in Seven Miles and Eight Miles in Bull Bay, St. Andrew, to get their prescriptions filled through its mobile unit, which is making the rounds in the area.

The NHF started serving the communities on March 15; two days after the Government declared the community a quarantine zone on March 13.

The 14-day quarantine is aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), given that the first patient, who tested positive for the virus in the island, was a Jamaica national from the United Kingdom (UK), who was staying in the area.

The NHF, in a release, said that a team comprising pharmacists and pharmacy technicians was deployed to serve the prescription needs of the residents, both for public and private prescriptions.

Services are offered on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The NHF mobile pharmacy will also be at the Bull Bay Health Centre, where persons can visit to have their prescriptions filled.

Meanwhile, the NHF is appealing to all public patients to use its alternative services such as the Quick Prescript App or the Drop Off and Pick-up Service to fill their prescriptions, in order to cut waiting time at Drug Serv pharmacies.

The Quick Prescript App is an electronic prescription submission service that allows public patients an easier and more convenient way to submit and pick-up their medications.

With the Drop Off and Pick-Up Service, beneficiaries can leave their prescriptions at a Drug Serv pharmacy and a specific time will be given for collection.