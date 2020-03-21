Over 25,000 Persons To Benefit From Integrated Community Development Project

Over 25,000 persons are slated to benefit from the second phase of the Integrated Community Development Project (ICDP).

The project which will run over three years is being funded by the Government at a cost of $1.9 billion.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness during his contribution to the 2020/21 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 19.

“This is the first time in Jamaica Social Investment Fund’s (JSIF) history that the GOJ has funded a project of this magnitude,” he said.

The project, being implemented by the JSIF, aims to enhance access to basic urban infrastructure and services, and support increased safety in selected vulnerable and volatile inner-city communities islandwide, of which 18 are being targeted.

Residents in those communities will also benefit from alternative livelihoods, with the project also facilitating institutional strengthening for urban management and overall public safety.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said a Citizen Security Plan has been drafted which targets interventions around three broad prioritised outcomes: Crime and Violence Reduction; Safer Spaces; and Human and Community Development.

He said the non-security aspects will be implemented with resources provided by a €20 million European Union budget support programme “for which we are deeply appreciative”.

Mr. Holness explained that JSIF will also continue to implement several intervention programmes in the areas of education, human resource, community development, water, sanitation and drainage, infrastructure, agriculture and community access.

“Having implemented the first Zones of Special Operations over two years ago, and learnt from the transformation of those communities, we now have a model that can be scaled up to target the re-development of communities,” he stated.

He said enhancing youth and community development is a key strategy in the crime fighting tool.