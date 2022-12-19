Black River Hospital Gets Donation of Equipment and Medical Supplies

Owners of the Treasure Beach Inn and Bar, St. Elizabeth, Ernie and Jacqueline Muirhead, have donated $1 million in equipment and medical supplies to the Black River Hospital.

The overseas-based couple made the donation recently, fulfilling a commitment they made after seeing that there was a shortage of critical medical equipment at the south coast hospital.

“In July 2022, my wife and I made a promise on behalf of Treasure Beach Inn and Bar to assist the Black River Hospital with the purchase of a patient vitals and monitoring machine. We were able to get the funds from my wife’s birthday party along with other combined efforts and fundraising projects,” Mr. Muirhead told JIS News.

“We are proud to have been able to keep that promise with our donation of two machines, several medical devices and others to the Black River Hospital. We will continue our efforts to help in any way and to encourage our community in general to also assist. This is a very worthy cause for the main public health centre in the parish of St. Elizabeth,” he added.

Mrs. Muirhead, who also spoke with JIS News, called the experience “very humbling” and said she was happy that Treasure Beach Inn and Bar, a longstanding fixture in the hospitality sector in Treasure Beach, was able to “step up to the plate” to offer much-needed assistance.

“We will continue to lobby others, both locally and in the diaspora, to come and lend a helping hand. This hospital has been very good for the parish, and we must do all we can to assist in making it even better,” she added.

For her part, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the hospital, Diana Brown-Miller, said the donations, which include two vital signs monitors (which monitor the vital signs of a patient, including blood pressure, pulse and temperature) are not only much needed, but will also enhance the delivery of services at the facility.

“We are delighted and honoured to have these gifts, which will go towards patient care here at the Black River Hospital. This will allow doctors and nurses to monitor and deliver treatment in a more timely and focused manner,” she told JIS News.

“I would like to say thank you to the Muirheads, as these patient monitors will go a far way in helping us with our patient care, especially in the operating theatre,” Mrs. Brown-Miller said.

The CEO said the gifts are also a classic example of the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ call for the strengthening of public and private-sector partnership in healthcare, adding that “this is a sure way to help as many persons as possible, especially those who might be combatting critical illnesses”.

Treasure Beach Inn and Bar has been in existence since the 1970s, going under the name Treasure Beach Hotel. It remains one of the more popular European Plan properties on the south coast, notably in the area of community tourism.