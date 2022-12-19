Lucea Primary School Spelling Bee Competition Yielding Positive Outcomes

The Lucea Primary School in Hanover has taken advantage of students’ improved mastery in literacy by staging a spelling bee competition to further enhance their vocabulary, communication, and public-speaking skills.

The second annual Lucea Primary Spelling Bee Competition was held from November 28 to 29 at the institution and involved students from grades one to six.

Approximately 50 youngsters competed in the intensive word-mastery competition to be crowned champion for their respective grades.

The first day saw students in grades one to three participating, while the second involved the grades four to six cohort.

The winners were Amora McPherson – grade one, Tiandre Johnson – grade two, Kihara Chambers – grade three, Hathena Dias – grade four, Rojaun Harvey – grade five, and Alanna Allen – grade six.

Grade-three Literacy Coordinator and Reading Teacher, Kadian Watson, told JIS News that the competition’s initial staging in 2021 resulted in major improvements in the students’ vocabulary and literacy, noting that the youngsters were motivated in this regard.

“The Literacy Committee came up with this competition in order to help our children develop their literacy skills. So, it helps them to build on their vocabulary [and] it also helps them to build confidence to be able to communicate and do public speaking,” she outlined.

Ms. Watson indicated that the students have been receptive of the initiative, noting that they go from being nervous to becoming avid participants who help to motivate each other in the friendly face-off.

That motivation is also resonating with students observing the event, according to the teacher.

“They are excited, and some of them even cry when they drop out, [because] these children study so hard,” she added.

Despite organising only two competitions, the Committee is already considering the possibility of taking the initiative to other schools across Hanover and, by extension, western Jamaica.

Ms. Watson maintained that the competition’s benefits should extend beyond Lucea Primary School, to assist students at other institutions achieve competency in vocabulary, thereby allowing them to excel at writing and reading.

“It will continue to be an annual event because all the students, and some of them who come and watch, want to be a part of it. So, indeed it will be an annual event, and regarding taking it outside [Lucea Primary School], we are thinking about it,” she indicated.

Grade-three winner, Kihara Chambers, said she felt “very happy” to have earned the top spot in her category.

She pointed out that having placed third in the 2021 competition, she went back and dedicated the ensuing year to improving her vocabulary and literacy skills, as she had her eyes firmly set on the top prize.

Kihara, whose performance made her parents and friends proud, said her passion and love for spelling also improved.

Grade-five winner, Rojaun Harvey, echoed similar sentiments, noting that he worked hard to cop first place.

“[The] feeling [is] amazing, because I came first place [and], yes, it was deserving. I studied my words and studied other words not on the list,” he said, adding that he was assisted by his parents and teachers.

Rojaun, who placed second in the grade-four category in 2021, is now gearing up for the grade-six leg in the competition’s 2023 renewal.

Rojaun’s mother, Shalonie Williams told JIS News that “when he came second last year [2021], we worked on it”.

“I told him to fix it, and he did, so I am extremely proud of him. Next year, we are going to try and maintain the first position,” she said.