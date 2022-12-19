Spirit Airlines Launches Nonstop Service to Montego Bay from Bradley Int’l Airport

Spirit Airlines has launched a new, nonstop flight to Montego Bay from the Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks just outside of Hartford, Connecticut in the United States (US).

The service will operate four times weekly, travelling to and from the Sangster International Airport in Jamaica’s tourist resort capital.

Ambassador to the US, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, said she is excited about the new connection, which will facilitate increased movement of people and goods between Jamaica and its largest trading partner.

She was speaking at a ceremony to launch the new service held on Thursday (December 15) at Bradley International.

She noted that Connecticut is home to one of the largest Jamaican communities in the world, boasting the fifth largest population of residents with Jamaican ancestry in the US.

Census data indicates that there are more than 56,000 residents with Jamaican ancestry in Connecticut, she said.

The Jamaican Ambassador credited the resumption of flights between Bradley International and Montego Bay, to years of support and advocacy from a number of people ranging from diaspora members, community activists and airport officials to State and locally elected representatives.

She noted the contribution of Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont; State representative Bobby Gibson; and founder of the Caribbean Trade Council in Hartford, Andrew Lawrence.

“Of course, none of this would be possible without Spirit Airlines, which has answered the call for the provision of the service. I must express my best wishes for the continued growth of the airline,” Ambassador Marks said.

Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines, John Kirby, said the entity is “overjoyed by the Jamaican community’s excitement and anticipation for the first-ever nonstop service connecting Connecticut and Jamaica.”

“We’re proud to celebrate this historic day, which also marks Spirit’s first international flight from Bradley International Airport,” he said.

Executive Director of the Connecticut Airports Authority, Kevin A. Dillon, in his remarks, said that “in addition to connecting our passengers to an exciting travel destination, we are proud to offer convenient connectivity for the State’s strong Jamaican population, their friends, and their relatives”.

“We thank Spirit Airlines, Visit Jamaica and the many community leaders, who partnered with us in securing the service and launching this much anticipated flight,” he noted.

To commemorate the launch of the inaugural flight, Governor Lamont proclaimed December 15 as ‘Jamaica Day’ in the State of Connecticut.

The proclamation noted that Connecticut and Jamaica have long enjoyed a strong relationship that enriches the civic, economic, and cultural prosperity of our shared communities”.

“The nonstop service from Bradley International Airport to Jamaica will offer significantly more convenient access for both the many families of Jamaican ancestry in our State, and our region’s leisure travellers, who are excited to explore and visit the many exciting attractions that the country has to offer,” it added.

The four weekly flights will depart Bradley International at 8:00 am and arrive at Sangster International at 12:04 pm ET. The return flight will depart Sangster at 1:04 PM ET and arrive at Bradley International at 5:00 PM ET.

Passengers on Thursday’s inaugural flight were treated to destination-themed live music, refreshments, and giveaways in celebration of the launch.