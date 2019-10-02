Bidder Chosen For Schools Energy Efficiency Project

A bidder has been chosen for the Schools Energy Efficiency and Solar Energy Public-Private Partnership (PPP) pilot project, and is now awaiting final approval from the Cabinet.

This project is expected to reduce the electricity cost to public schools by 40 to 70 per cent.

“The Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) tendered this opportunity in 2018 and a preferred bidder has been identified and this is now subject to the approval of Cabinet,” Managing Director of the bank, Milverton Reynolds, informed at an MPC Renewable Energy Forum, held on Tuesday (October 1) at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston.

The energy project, which will involve the use of photovoltaic (PV) solar systems to generate cheaper electricity in 30 selected high schools across the island, is costing the Government $120 million. The National Education Trust Limited is responsible for implementing the project.

Some of the targets under the project include complete upgrade, repair and retrofitting of roofs with solar systems at schools that have already been assessed; the payment of fees to DBJ of approximately $15 million, and the development of a business case and Cabinet approval to proceed to the transaction stage of the PPP.