JBDC Signs MOUs For More SBDCs

The Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) has signed three memoranda of understanding (MOUs) for the establishment of three new Small Business Development Centres (SBDCs).

The MOUs were signed at the JBDC’s corporate office in Kingston on Tuesday, October 1, with the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE); University of Technology (UTech); and Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts.

SBDCs are the central source of technical and managerial support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) locally.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the JBDC, Valerie Veira, said the organisation is continuing its mandate of increasing the availability of business development services to MSMEs across the island.

“The Government has put an important focus on the SBDC model being implemented in Jamaica, so it is a deliverable for the JBDC that is national, and it is a very serious initiative that we want to be driven by powerhouses such as these organisations at the table,” she added.

Ms. Veira told JIS News that partnering with these institutions is critical to growing businesses locally through research.

“In the United States, the universities contribute significantly to the advancement of business, so research and provision of data is a key part of driving the process, and this is why I am particularly excited that we have tertiary institutions that have joined the network,” she said.

The CEO noted that these collaborations will help to develop Jamaica’s local industries.

“United we can do so much. We just need to ensure that Jamaica moves forward, because individually we can’t do very much, but certainly together we have a lot of power,” she said.

Vice Principal of Administration & Resource Development, Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, Kerry-Ann Henry, also emphasised the importance of partnerships.

“Culturally, we are strongest when we partner, and we are looking forward to it because having the data is extremely important. The research that will be done is one of the aspects that I celebrate with this project as well as that we will be making decisions and creating programmes based on data and facts,” she said.

With the signing of the new MOU, there will be 13 SBDCs across the island.