WRHA Wants More Fathers to Promote Breastfeeding

Story Highlights The Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is encouraging more fathers to help promote breastfeeding in the country.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, at the agency’s Regional Office in Montego Bay, St. James, on September 27, Medical Officer of Health for St. James, Dr. Marcia Johnson-Campbell, said that while more men are being supportive of mothers, there is still more to be done.

“We want to engage our men even more to recognise that breastfeeding is really very important in helping our children [and] very cost-effective,” Dr. Johnson-Campbell said.

She noted that the WRHA’s breastfeeding education and sensitisation initiatives are steadily introducing methods that show how fathers can actively participate in the effort.

Dr. Johnson-Campbell indicated that one method is by teaching fathers how to feed their children from containers with breastmilk.

“In cases where the baby is breastfeeding, there are other chores in the home that the father can support the mother by doing, so she is not tired and burnt out, and she has the time and space,” she said.

To further promote the practice, the WRHA will host a breastfeeding symposium and exposition at the Montego Bay Convention Centre on October 3. One of the key presentations is on men’s role in breastfeeding.

The event, which is being held for stakeholders in the four parishes under the WRHA, is in line with the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ commemoration of National Breastfeeding Week, which was observed from September 16 to 22.