Bank of Jamaica Celebrates 60th Anniversary with $20 Million Bursary Initiative

In celebration of its 60th anniversary, Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) is launching a $20 million initiative which will see 60 students from selected primary, secondary and tertiary schools benefitting from bursaries aimed at assisting with tuition, the provision of devices for e-learning, books and other miscellaneous expenses for the academic year 2021/2022.

Under its 60th Anniversary Educational Grant Programme, BOJ will empower Jamaican students with this financial support as they advance their academic development and become future leaders of Jamaica. The awardees will be from schools carefully selected by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information from across the Island. BOJ will collaborate with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information in the selection of the worthy recipients. The

award of bursaries will be announced in August 2021.

Bank of Jamaica’s initiative could not have come at a better time as Covid-19 continues to reshape how we teach our children to meet the challenges of the future.

Bank of Jamaica’s Governor, Richard Byles, said:

“Nation Building is something we at Bank of Jamaica take pride in and this initiative seamlessly aligns with that. This pandemic has inspired many Jamaicans to be more innovative in all aspects of our lives and I must say we have adjusted and adapted in how we serve Jamaica – both economically and educationally.

This is our diamond anniversary and there is a lot to celebrate! Bank of Jamaica, your central bank, continues our mission to build Jamaica.”

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, said this is a timely intervention to support students across the education sector. “This is a most welcome move by Bank of Jamaica. Whilst the Government has an extensive programme of assisting students, initiatives by private and public sector entities to help our students pursue their studies and career goals are always important additions to the national effort. I offer my personal

congratulations to the BOJ on 60 years of excellent service to Jamaica and special thanks for this 60th Anniversary Educational Grant Programme.”

The schools selected were chosen on a need basis and identified as having a significant number of students on the Programme of Advancement for Health and Education (PATH). Please see below for the lists of the chosen schools.

Primary Schools

1. Anchovy Primary School

2. Barracks Road Primary School

3. Brown’s Town Primary School

4. Buff Bay Primary School

5. Calabar Primary and Junior High School

6. Christiana Primary Moravian and Infant School

7. Denbigh Primary School

8. Dupont Primary and Infant School

9. Glen Stuart Primary

10. Grange Hill Primary School

11. Harbour View Primary School

12. Highgate Primary and Junior High School

13. Holy Family Primary and Junior High School

14. Mandeville Primary and Junior High School

15. May Pen Primary School

16. Morant Bay Primary School

17. Old Harbour Primary School

18. Port Antonio Primary School

19. Port Maria Primary School

20. Sandy Bay Primary and Junior High School

21. Santa Cruz Primary and Junior High School

22. Savanna-la-mar Primary School

23. Spanish Town Primary School

24. St. Ann’s Bay Primary School

25. Wait-A-Bit All Age School

26. Yallahs Primary School

High Schools

1. Albert Town High School

2. Anchovy High School

3. Black River High School

4. Brown’s Town High School

5. Central High School

6. Christiana High School

7. Edwin Allen High School

8. Eltham High School

9. Excelsior High School

10. Frome Technical High School

11. Godfrey Stewart High

12. Green Island High School

13. Happy Grove School

14. Holmwood Technical High School

15. Holy Trinity High School

16. Innswood High School

17. Magotty High School

18. Muschette High School

19. Oberlin High School

20. Ocho Rios High School

21. Port Antonio High School

22. Ruseas’ High School

23. Seaforth High School

24. St. James High School

25. St. Mary High School

26. St. Mary Technical High School

27. St. Thomas Technical High School

28. Tivoli Gardens High School

List of Tertiary Institutions

1. Northern Caribbean University

2. University of the Commonwealth Caribbean

3. University of Technology

4. University of the West Indies

The deadline for applicants is June 19, 2021. For criteria on submissions, please visit the BOJ 60th Anniversary Bursary page, found under the Announcements tab on the Bank of Jamaica website or click the link below or copy it to your URL:

http://www.boj.org.jm/announcements/boj-anniversary-bursary.php