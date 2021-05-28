JIS News
PHOTOS: PM Lays Floral Tribute For Edward Seaga

May 28, 2021
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, places a wreath at the grave of late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga, during a commemorative ceremony held on May 28 at National Heroes Park in Kingston, to mark the 91st anniversary of Mr. Seaga’s birth.
