Government Training Workers In Mining Sector

Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Robert Montague, says that the Government, through the Mining Training School, is providing training for Jamaicans working in the sector.

He said that the objective is to lift the standards and transform mining into a more sustainable industry.

“The training has started and it is being delivered with the assistance of the Council of Community Colleges of Jamaica. Excelsior Community College has led on this and we thank them. Importantly, we have done two courses in Quarry Management already,” Minister Montague said.

He was making his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (May 26).

Minister Montague endorsed the new degree programme in mining being offered by the University of Technology (UTech), starting August, and encouraged all who have an interest to enrol in the programme “for the buildout the sector”.