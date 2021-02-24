BABS Foundation Donates To Education Ministry’s COVID-19 Response

The Building Alternative Bridges for Success (BABS) Foundation has donated supplies valued at $500,000 to the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information to assist in the coronavirus (COVID-19) response.

They include 100 non-contact thermometers, 10 automatic hand-sanitiser dispensers, two tablets, as well as food items to be distributed to selected schools.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, expressed gratitude for the supplies, during the handover ceremony at the Ministry’s National Heroes Circle Offices in Kingston on Tuesday (February 23).

“Our boys and girls are in need of a lot of things. As we continue to go through the pandemic, they are in need of [technology] devices, hand sanitisers and other things… . The Government is not able to provide for all the needs and we depend on the [generosity] of entities such as yours to help us to move forward,” she said.

Director of the BABS Foundation, Adrian Reynolds, said the items were donated in collaboration with sponsors Von’s Motor and Company Limited, McMan Enterprises and TORC Distributors.

He said the assistance is in line with the Foundation’s mandate of empowering disadvantaged youth, particularly those from the inner-city and rural communities.

“We are very aware of the challenge that our youth are facing during this pandemic. This is the least we can do to play our part to help Jamaica move forward,” he said.

BABS Foundation is a non-profit local charity with the mandate of assisting residents in low-income, inner-city and rural communities to achieve economic independence and social cohesion through skills development and entrepreneurship.