CPFSA To Get Therapeutic Centre

A Child Therapeutic Centre is to be constructed for the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) during the upcoming fiscal year.

The facility will offer psychological support to children who have undergone severe emotional trauma and are in need of therapeutic intervention.

A sum of $684.4 million has been allotted to undertake this and other activities under the Basic Needs Trust Fund project, which is being implemented by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) with funding from the Government of Jamaica and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

Details are provided in the 2021/22 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project seeks to support improved access to quality education, water, sanitation and drainage; enhance livelihoods; and provide human resource development services in low-income and vulnerable communities.

For the 2021/22 period, it is anticipated that eight rural subprojects across six parishes will be completed, including rehabilitation of four Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) Rural Feeder Roads – Windsor, Springfield, Starapple and Common Road; and rehabilitation of three schools – Mount Salem, Marlie Mount Infant, and Grange Hill.

Up to December 2020 under the project, three schools – (Jack’s River, Marlie Mount and Boston Primary) and two farm roads – (Epworth and Middleton) were rehabilitated; training was facilitated for emergency responders, farmers, educators and tour guides; and two irrigation subprojects were completed and 300 farmers equipped with drip irrigation systems.

Following an extension, the project, which began in October 2017, is slated to end in September 2021.