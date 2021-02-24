$200 Million Allocated To Integrated Community Development Project

The Government has allotted $200 million to complete activities under the Jamaica Integrated Community Development Project, during the upcoming fiscal year.

The project seeks to enhance access to basic urban infrastructure and services, and support increased community safety in selected economically vulnerable and socially volatile inner-city communities of Jamaica.

The money has been provided in the 2021/22 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

It will be used to facilitate final payment and take over certificates of three Integrated Infrastructure Projects (IIPs) in Canaan Heights, Retirement and Steer Town.

Up to December 2020 under the project, installation of water mains and laterals to 11,824 households was completed; sanitation/sewerage works were commissioned for 1,384 households; three compactor trucks were procured and handed over to the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), and 55 garbage skips were installed in communities; electricity was connected to 801 households; and 15 schools were rehabilitated.

In addition, communities were provided with 70 skips and drum concrete enclosures, 2,281 bins, 660 colour-coded bins, and 165 environmental wardens were engaged in community clean-up activities; 44.1 km of roadway and drainage were rehabilitated; 5,068 metres of zinc fencing were removed, benefiting 3,016 households; and 10,000 reusable utensils were provided to schools to replace the use of styrofoam containers for school lunches.

Further, civil registration documents were provided to 6,863 persons; 15,716 persons were trained in life skills, leadership and professional development; 54 mediators were trained and 19 certified; 148 persons were trained to facilitate the implementation of community safety and community development projects; 45 microenterprises received capacity development and 13 awarded grants, and the Jamaica Crime Observatory and the National Land Agency (NLA) were provided with equipment and training.

The project is being implemented by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) with funding from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

Following an extension, the project, which began in October 2014, is scheduled to end in May 2021.