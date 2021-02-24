Cannabis Licensing Authority Gets New Chairman

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Audley Shaw, has welcomed newly appointed Chairman of the Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA), LeVaughn Flynn.

The announcement of Mr. Flynn’s appointment was made during an online meeting with members of the cannabis industry on Tuesday (February 23).

Mr. Shaw encouraged Mr. Flynn and the new Board to move post-haste to improve the growth of the industry.

“In welcoming Mr. LeVaughn Flynn as the new Chairman of the CLA, and the new Board, to say that we have a lot of catching up to do if we are going to hold on to a piece of the pie of the global cannabis industry,” the Minister said.

He pointed out that the export regulations to support the stakeholders of the CLA in launching out globally are now at the final stages before promulgation, and work has been done to remove the impediments.

“I want to advise that those Regulations have now come back from the Ministry of Justice and are at its final stages at the Office of the Parliamentary Counsel,” the Minister said.

“We are well on the way to removing another roadblock for us to get into full speed with the cannabis industry,” he added.

Cabinet has also given approval for the appointment of other members of the Board from January 29, 2021 to January 28, 2024

They are Gabrielle Hylton, Shullette Cox, Ava Maxam, André Coore, Delano Seiveright, Samantha Allen, Barrington Thomas, Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, Professor Wayne McLaughlin, Michelle Walker, Cameil Wilson-Clarke, Kamau Janai and Barbara Blake-Hannah.