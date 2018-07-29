Arsonists Strike Riverton Twice

Story Highlights The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) has ordered an immediate investigation surrounding the circumstances under which it appears arsonists lit two fires at the Riverton City Facility off Spanish Town Road in less than twelve hours.

Chung says the Authority has been working overtime in recent days to address illicit activities taking place at the refuse facilities in Kingston and other parishes.

“These fires put a serious strain on our limited resources. At the end of the day it impacts all taxpayers and we must, as concerned citizens, seek to ensure the area is not overrun by arsonists. Our crews will be working to ensure this latest fire is put out in the shortest possible time. I ask all residents to bear with us as we work to ensure normal operations return to the facility,” said Mr. Chung



Chairman of the NSWMA Dennis Chung says the Authority is checking whether or not there were any procedural breaches in security access.

“The fact that one was started and put out this morning and then by the afternoon another fire started, raises questions of deliberate action by saboteurs. I have spoken to The Prime Minister and he has asked the NSWMA to increase security and surveillance islandwide on the landfills,” said Mr. Chung.

The fire was lit on a section of the landfill which caused the fire to spread. This is the only area of vulnerability where trucks empty refuse before it is moved and covered. The positive is that it is a relatively small area, of just three acres, and is therefore easy to contain.

At present crews from the York Park fire department as well as the NSWMA are battling the blaze with cover and other fire-retardant material.

“We worked well into the night to ensure we put out the previous blaze and now we are faced with another. These fires have now become curious as they seem orchestrated across the island. We are working with the security forces to ensure those culpable are caught” said Mr. Chung.

He said the NSWMA will ensure additional security measures are put in place as these fires cause not only significant inconvenience to residents in surrounding communities from the smoke nuisance but also costs the country and taxpayers, millions of dollars each time a fire is lit.

