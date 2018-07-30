Six-hour Restriction to a Section of Junction Road Starts Today

National Works Agency Logo. + - Photo: Stock Photo National Works Agency Logo. Story Highlights The National Works Agency (NWA) is reminding the motoring public that the restriction of access to a section of the Broadgate to Agualta Vale/Junction Road, St. Mary, begins this morning at 9.

The restriction will be limited to a 2 kilometer section of the roadway between the community of Broadgate and the Westmoreland Bridge and will be in place for only six hours each day.

According to Acting Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Ramona Lawson, the section which will be closed at 9 each morning, will be reopened at 3 p.m. in the afternoons. She explains that the restriction is necessary to facilitate ongoing and critical road improvement works along the corridor.



The National Works Agency (NWA) is reminding the motoring public that the restriction of access to a section of the Broadgate to Agualta Vale/Junction Road, St. Mary, begins this morning at 9.

The restriction will be limited to a 2 kilometer section of the roadway between the community of Broadgate and the Westmoreland Bridge and will be in place for only six hours each day.

According to Acting Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Ramona Lawson, the section which will be closed at 9 each morning, will be reopened at 3 p.m. in the afternoons. She explains that the restriction is necessary to facilitate ongoing and critical road improvement works along the corridor.

She says the current phase of works involves mainly rock excavation and the unstable, steep embankments will cause large boulders to be deposited on the roadway making it very unsafe for vehicles to use the particular section while these activities are taking place. She says traffic will return to using the area normally within the next four months. The 6-hour restriction does not apply to public holidays and so motorists will be able to travel through the area for the entire day on such days during the period.

The roadway from Broadgate to Agualta Vale is being widened and realigned in sections to create a 7 meter-wide two-lane corridor complete with safety features including retaining walls and shoulders on both sides of the roadway.

2/…6 hour restriction Junction Road section starts today

The Capital A Project, which is valued at 597 million dollars, also includes major drainage improvement works where the recurrent slippage of the roadway at an area known as Chovey is to be corrected. The current project is being implemented under Phase One of the larger Toms River to Agualta Vale GOJ Road Improvement Project.

Contact:

Ramona Lawson Natalee Bloomfield

Manager (Acting) Communication Officer

Communication and Customer Services 876-733-4180

Tel: 876-482-1795/733-4182

Natalee Bloomfield

Manager (Acting) Communication Officer

Communication and Customer Services 876-733-4180