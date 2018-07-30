Potential Adverse Health Effects of Smoke from Riverton City Dump Fire





The Ministry of Health wishes to advise members of the public to take the following precautions, following the recent fire at the Riverton City Dump. Persons are asked to avoid exposure to the smoke by doing the following:

• Minimize all outdoor activities and persons living in and around the vicinity of the Riverton City Dump should close windows and doors to prevent excessive exposure.

• Persons who suffer from asthma and other respiratory illnesses should cover mouth and nose with a clean damp rag to protect themselves from inhalation of smoke and dust particles.

• Keep children indoors as much as possible; look out for any difficulty in breathing or any discomfort that your child may experience.

• Persons with illnesses such as heart or lung conditions and other chronic diseases should continue to take medications as prescribed.

• Anyone who is experiencing difficulty breathing, wheezing or tightness in the chest should seek urgent medical assistance.