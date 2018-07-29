New Portmore Municipal Building Will Benefit Residents

Local Government and Community Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (centre) converses with Portmore Mayor, Leon Thomas (left), during a tour of the new Portmore Municipal Corporation building site in St. Catherine on Friday (July 27). At right is Project Officer at the municipal corporation, Anthony Wilson. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser photos Local Government and Community Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (centre) converses with Portmore Mayor, Leon Thomas (left), during a tour of the new Portmore Municipal Corporation building site in St. Catherine on Friday (July 27). At right is Project Officer at the municipal corporation, Anthony Wilson. Story Highlights Local Government and Community Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says that citizens of Portmore and its environs will benefit from the Government’s investment in the construction of a new building to house the Portmore Municipal Corporation.

A $190 million contract was in May 2017 for construction of the building on property owned by the municipal corporation.

Portmore’s Mayor, Leon Thomas, for his part, said the new structure will provide more comfortable accommodation for staff, better enabling them to carry out their functions. The municipal corporation currently occupies rented premises at the Portmore Pines Plaza.



He said the project, which is underway, will provide staff and elected representatives will a modern, state-of-the art structure to more effectively and efficiently serve the public.

“It is an investment that the Ministry has made with no regrets because at the end of the day the results cannot be measured…the wider people in Portmore are going to benefit,” he said.

“I must say that I am really pleased by the quality of work that is being undertaken by the contractors. I am hoping that upon completion this will now raise the bar for proper service delivery,” he added.

The Minister was speaking with journalists on Friday (July 27), following a visit to the project site at Braeton Park Way in Gregory Park to get a firsthand look at the work underway.

During the tour, Mr. McKenzie observed the sections reserved for the offices of the mayor, deputy mayor, bathrooms, caucus rooms and meeting chamber.

Work began about a month later and is being undertaken over 20 months, with scheduled completion by February, 2019.

Meanwhile, the Minister indicated that additional funds of between $15million and $30million will be made available for the completion of necessary works.

“We are expecting to deliver more than what we are offering and we’ll be more comfortable. It will also enhance the municipality being a modern facility,” he said.

Upon completion, the 22, 654-square foot structure will have a ground floor, first floor and attic floor, with energy-efficient features such as solar street lighting and LED lighting.

The overall development plan includes access for the physically challenged, a car park and water harvesting facility.