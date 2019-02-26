Allocation of $23 Million for Ecosystem Services

Story Highlights The Government has budgeted $23 million to support the development of a payment for ecosystems services (PES) scheme, which is expected to improve the provision of critical ecosystem services in the Hope and Yallahs River watersheds.

This is outlined in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure, tabled in the House of Representatives recently.

The specific objectives of the programme include decreasing the level of sedimentation in the water for Kingston residents, improving protection of biodiversity in the Yallahs and Hope watersheds, and increasing the application of sustainable land use activities that improve the quality and quantity of water from Hope and Yallahs watersheds that are provided to Kingston residents.

The money will be used for the engagement of a consultant and payment of requisite fees for the design of the payments for ecosystem services.

The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, with funding from the Global Environment Facility.